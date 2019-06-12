Living Language: Country, Culture, Community

Marking the UNESCO International Year of Indigenous Languages.

Exhibition
Saturday 13 July 2019 to Sunday 17 November 2019
Admission: Free

This exhibition celebrates the resilience of our Aboriginal languages using original documents and interviews with language custodians on Country. It has been guided by these custodians, whose knowledge and experience have enhanced and challenged our understanding of Aboriginal language materials in the Library’s collection.

Adding to the story are significant early wordlists borrowed from overseas collections. The notebook of William Dawes records not only individual words of Sydney Coastal languages, but also conversations. Some of the Awabakal language from the Newcastle region is preserved in American linguist Horatio Hale’s notebook, which returns to Australia for the first time since it was written more than 150 years ago.

The State Library is committed to supporting language initiatives and we look forward to working with many other programs and communities in the future.

 

Some of our exhibition reference group members

Language reference group (alphabetical order)

Rhonda Ashby (Gamilaraay/Yuwaalaraay, Lightning Ridge)

Tyronne Bell (Ngunawal, Canberra)

Caroline Bradshaw (Dhanggati, Kempsey)

Callum Clayton-Dixon (Anaiwan, Armidale)

Raymond Ingrey (Dharawal, La Perouse)

Michael Jarrett (Gumbaynggirr, Nambucca Heads)

Diane McNaboe (Wiradjuri, Dubbo)

Brad Steadman (Wahwankay/Ganngaramakay/Barrinahkay, Brewarrina)

Maureen Sulter (Gamilaraay, Coonabarabran)

Beerabahn or MacGill, Chief of Bartabah or Lake Macquarie, [1830?] / lithograph by H. B. W. Allan

Living Language research day

Join guest speakers, linguists and the Library’s Indigenous team as we explore the extensive language collections held at the State Library of NSW.

Ronald and Melissa curators

Curator's Choice: Aboriginal Languages of NSW

Hear behind-the-scenes stories about the Aboriginal languages of NSW from the curators of the new exhibition "Living Language - Community, Culture, Country".

Resources

Useful resources relating to Aboriginal language revitalisation.

Eora

Join the discussion

